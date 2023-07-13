Breaking news:
Tinubu requests Senate’s approval for ₦500billion palliatives

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, Senator Akpabio has referred the letter to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]

The request was contained in a letter to the Senate and was read by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The letter is titled “Request for the amendment of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

And it reads: “I write to request the approval of the Senate for the amendment of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

“The request has become necessary in order to among other things, source the funds necessary to provide palliatives to mitigate the effect of the recent removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

“The sum of 500 billion had been extracted from the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act of 819,536,937,815 for the provision of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.”

Akpabio thereafter referred the letter to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

