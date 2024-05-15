ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu releases ₦90 billion for Muslims to travel for Hajj

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima urged the pilgrims not to relent in praying for the success of Tinubu’s administration, peace and progress of the country.

Bola Tinubu [Facebook]
Bola Tinubu [Facebook]

Shettima made this known at the inauguration of the 2024 National Hajj operation, held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State Capital.

"You may recall that this year, we had a major challenge in announcing the final hajj fare for the 2024 Muslim pilgrimage due to fluctuation in foreign exchange rates.

"President Bola Tinubu also work round the clock to control the downward spiral of our local currency to bring relief to our pilgrims and other Nigerians.

"A moved that eventually succeeded in lowering the fare. The President approved the released of ₦90 billion to subsidised the cost of pilgrimage for this year’s hajj.”

He said that the government of Renewed Hope led by Tinubu attaches immense importance to religious pilgrimage due to the role it plays in transforming behavioral and social vices of the believers beyond performing the pilgrimage.

"Due to this high regard, the government took time to carefully select men of integrity with administrative acumen and records of selfless dedication to manage the affairs of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in the interest of Nigerian pilgrims.

"Government at the highest level monitors all arrangements meant for the well-being of our pilgrims both in Saudi Arabia and within the country before embarking on the journey.

"We are aware of the provision put in place for the safety, security and comfort of the Nigerian contingent to the 2024 hajj of our pilgrims.”

Shettima urged the pilgrims not to relent in praying for the success of Tinubu’s administration, peace and progress of the country that "we are proud to call our motherland.”

"Indeed, it is through our collective prayers and individual contributions that our country will prosper,” Shettima said.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, tasked Nigerian pilgrims on disciplined to project the image of Nigeria positively. He thanked the Tinubu-led Federal Government for its effort to ensure that the 2024 hajj takes place.

"As you heard the NAHCON Chairman said when all hopes were lost, the light showed at one end and today we are having the inaugural flight for the 2024 Hajj.

"We never lost hope that we will go for hajj. We are in an era of Renewed Hope. So tell Asiwaju that his real hope is still being expected to shine everywhere.

"We are looking for more, we want more of good leadership. We want to thank the President for his leadership.

"We thank the Vice President and all governors for our states who have been standing by to help the common man to survive.”

NAN reports that NAHCON has stated that all outbound flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage will be completed by June 10 or before.

NAN reports that no fewer than 50,000 Nigerian intending pilgrims will perform the 2024 Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. NAN reports that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had allocated 95,000 Hajj slots to Nigeria for the 2024 pilgrimage.

