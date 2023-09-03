Tinubu recalls all Nigerian ambassadors, spares UN permanent reps

This is confirmed in a statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Special Assistant on Media and Communication Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar.

“Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has reaffirmed that all career ambassadors and noncareer ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Ambassadors as representatives of the country they serve at the behest of the president and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country,” read the statement on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

This is coming three years after former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed 41 non-career ambassadors and 42 career ambassadors to helm the nation's foreign diplomatic missions.

However, the presidency, in a separate statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, said “Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva be exempted from this total recall, in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.”

He added that by the “directive of the President, the recall of the affected officers takes immediate effect”.

This followed the earlier recall of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola, who was appointed by Buhari in January 2021.

Tuggar, in a letter dated August 31, 20223, and addressed to Ishola wrote: “I have the honour to notify you of Mr. President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the propose of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31st October, 2023 at the latest.

“I seize this opportunity to express Mr. President’s appreciation for the service you have rendered in your capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Principal Representative in the United Kingdom.

“While looking forward to welcoming you in Abuja on your return, please allow me to join Mr. President in thanking your Excellency for your exemplary leadership and service to Nigeria. I wish you God’s continued guidance in your future endeavours.