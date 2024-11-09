ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mustapha is a Professor of Bioinorganic Chemistry and hails from Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA


This is contained in a press statement issued by Toyin Omozuwa, Press Secretary to the NBRDA D-G in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement, Mustapha’s reappointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

“Mustapha’s second tenure is with effect from 31st October 2024 and is in line with the provisions of Section 10 (1) and (3) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022,” it said.

Omozuwa said that Industry experts consider the reappointment as an expression of President Tinubu’s confidence in Mustapha’s ability to drive innovation towards attaining food security.

According to him, the reappointment would enable the DG to complete his work in enhancing pharmaceutical production, as well as positioning Nigeria at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



News Agency Of Nigeria

