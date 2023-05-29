The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu promises to make electricity affordable for Nigerians

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu promises to create one million jobs for Nigerian youths.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The President also promised that his administration would double power generation for effective power supply in the country. He maintained that power generation and distribution must improve significantly.

Tinubu said this during his inaugural speech at Eagle Square on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The president also said his government would encourage to participate in power generation and distribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Electricity will become more accessible and affordable to businesses and homes alike. Power generation should nearly double and transmission and distribution networks improved. We will encourage states to develop local sources as well," he said.

Currently, electricity generation is on the exclusive list which which reserves the power to generate and distribute power in the hands of the Federal Government.

Tinubu also said that his administration would feature women and youth prominently, adding that Nigerians would be ruled in accordance with the constitution of the country.

He said that his government would create meaningful opportunities for youths, adding that one million jobs would be created for the youths.

The new president further promised to equip the military to fight terrorism and banditry in the country.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu was destined to lead Nigeria, says Omo-Agege

Tinubu was destined to lead Nigeria, says Omo-Agege

FULL TEXT: Inaugural speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FULL TEXT: Inaugural speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State sworn-in for a 2nd term of office

Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State sworn-in for a 2nd term of office

We will revisit naira redesign policy, says Tinubu

We will revisit naira redesign policy, says Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

Tinubu promises to make electricity affordable for Nigerians

Tinubu promises to make electricity affordable for Nigerians

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days

Why I conceded to Buhari - Jonathan

Why I conceded to Buhari - Jonathan

Badagry residents task Tinubu’s administration on security, electricity

Badagry residents task Tinubu’s administration on security, electricity

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts