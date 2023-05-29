Tinubu promises to make electricity affordable for Nigerians

The President also promised that his administration would double power generation for effective power supply in the country. He maintained that power generation and distribution must improve significantly.

Tinubu said this during his inaugural speech at Eagle Square on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The president also said his government would encourage to participate in power generation and distribution.

"Electricity will become more accessible and affordable to businesses and homes alike. Power generation should nearly double and transmission and distribution networks improved. We will encourage states to develop local sources as well," he said.

Currently, electricity generation is on the exclusive list which which reserves the power to generate and distribute power in the hands of the Federal Government.

Tinubu also said that his administration would feature women and youth prominently, adding that Nigerians would be ruled in accordance with the constitution of the country.

He said that his government would create meaningful opportunities for youths, adding that one million jobs would be created for the youths.