ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu promises those behind Borno suicide bombings a heavy price

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu condoles with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Borno State.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Tinubu, in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, on Sunday, declared that the purveyors of wanton violence would have a certain encounter with justice.

He said the cowardly attacks were only but an isolated episode, as his government would not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

The President described the attacks as desperate acts of terror and a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists, and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that his administration was taking necessary measures to secure citizens.

Tinubu emphasised that efforts would be redoubled to ensure that those who troubled the nation, dispatching precious lives and disrupting law and order, were completely removed.

He condoles with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Borno State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦20m to 130 constituents

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦20m to 130 constituents

NDLEA storms Abuja drup party tagged 'Pick Your Poison', arrests 60 suspects

NDLEA storms Abuja drup party tagged 'Pick Your Poison', arrests 60 suspects

NAF airstrikes destroy illegal oil refining sites, kill terrorists in Rivers, Niger

NAF airstrikes destroy illegal oil refining sites, kill terrorists in Rivers, Niger

Tinubu promises those behind Borno suicide bombings a heavy price

Tinubu promises those behind Borno suicide bombings a heavy price

Businessman rewards policeman who rejected ₦150m bribe with land

Businessman rewards policeman who rejected ₦150m bribe with land

NDLEA intercepts ₦7.3bn codeine consignment in Rivers

NDLEA intercepts ₦7.3bn codeine consignment in Rivers

Former defence chief, Admiral Ogohi dies at 75

Former defence chief, Admiral Ogohi dies at 75

Why Heritage Bank customers have not been paid - NDIC

Why Heritage Bank customers have not been paid - NDIC

Our priority as parliament under Abbas remains the masses - Reps lawmaker

Our priority as parliament under Abbas remains the masses - Reps lawmaker

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians at the NIMC office to apply for their National Identification Number. [PMNews]

No breach of our database, your data is safe - NIMC assures Nigerians

Nigerian students beg ASUU, Tinubu to shift ground to prevent another strike [InformationNG]

Nigerian students beg ASUU, Tinubu to shift ground to prevent another strike

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC [sundiatapost]

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention [Daily Trust]

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention