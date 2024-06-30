Tinubu promises those behind Borno suicide bombings a heavy price

Tinubu, in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, on Sunday, declared that the purveyors of wanton violence would have a certain encounter with justice.

He said the cowardly attacks were only but an isolated episode, as his government would not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

The President described the attacks as desperate acts of terror and a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists, and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

He stated that his administration was taking necessary measures to secure citizens.

Tinubu emphasised that efforts would be redoubled to ensure that those who troubled the nation, dispatching precious lives and disrupting law and order, were completely removed.