Tinubu promised to build gold refinery for Zamfara - Matawalle

News Agency Of Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has promised to establish a gold refinery in Zamfara, toward addressing the state’s numerous challenges.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)
Matawalle, also Northwest APC Campaign Coordinator, said that Tinubu had already produced a blueprint to address the state’s security challenges as well as the country at large.

“I personally asked the presidential candidate to what extent he will overcome the security issues in my state and he said he will established a gold refinery in the state.

“Establishing gold refinery will address banditry, kidnapping and other crimes bedeviling the state and the region as well. In addition to jobs’ opportunities and wealth creation among the population.

“The investors will equally support the security architecture of the state for smooth running of their businesses,” he said.

Matawalle said that Tinubu’s blueprint was rich enough to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

“We are optimistic that Tinubu’s leadership will provide a roadmap for eradicating socioeconomic and political problems in the country and only him has the answer for a better Nigeria,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
