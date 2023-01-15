Tinubu promised to build gold refinery for Zamfara - Matawalle

Matawalle, also Northwest APC Campaign Coordinator, said that Tinubu had already produced a blueprint to address the state’s security challenges as well as the country at large.

“I personally asked the presidential candidate to what extent he will overcome the security issues in my state and he said he will established a gold refinery in the state.

“Establishing gold refinery will address banditry, kidnapping and other crimes bedeviling the state and the region as well. In addition to jobs’ opportunities and wealth creation among the population.

“The investors will equally support the security architecture of the state for smooth running of their businesses,” he said.

Matawalle said that Tinubu’s blueprint was rich enough to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.