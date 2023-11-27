ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu presides over FEC meeting after swearing in 8 perm secs

Bayo Wahab

President Tinubu sworn in the appointees days after approving their appointments.

President Bola Tinubu presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting. [Daily Trust]
The President approved the appointments of the new permanent secretaries on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The appointees were sworn in shortly before the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting, which the President presided over.

The appointees include Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo; Adeoye Ayodeji; Rimi Abba; Bako Odoh; Omachi Omenka; Ahmed Umar; Watti Tinuke; and Ella Agbo.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council meeting is attended by Vice President, Kashim Shettima and all ministers.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila were also present at the meeting.

