Tinubu postpones FEC meeting, orders national mourning for Army Chief, Lagbaja

Initially scheduled for Wednesday, the council meeting was postponed in honour of Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, passed away on Tuesday night, Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.
Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, till his death on November 5, 2024. President Tinubu also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days in honour of the departed general.
“Earlier Wednesday, President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.
“He wished Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja eternal peace and honoured his significant contributions to the nation,” said the statement.