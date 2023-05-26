The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police announce traffic diversions in Abuja ahead of Tinubu's inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NPF has also deployed human and material resources across the FCT.

Bola Tinubu will be sworn in as president on May 29, 2023 [Guardian]
Bola Tinubu will be sworn in as president on May 29, 2023 [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The diversion is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday in Abuja.

She said the diversion points are Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, Deeper Life Junction, Bond/Total Filling Station, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

"Other diversion points are Eagle Square (Phase 1 & Phase 11), Kur Muhammad Way/National Mosque, Abia House, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo and Gana Junction/Transcorp.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Traffic will also be diverted at Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, Ceddi Plaza, NNPC Twin Tower and NNPC/NBS," she said.

She said the command had also deployed human and material resources across the nooks and crannies of the FCT to ensure a safe and peaceful inauguration.

Adeh said the deployment consists of all intelligence and tactical assets at the disposal of the command, solidified with inter-agency collaboration.

She said the idea was to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the inauguration and to avert any form of threat to the nation’s democratic process

Adeh said the operational deployment was characterised by visibility policing across the territory, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, surveillance and vehicular/foot patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The command equally wishes to notify the public of proposed fireworks scheduled to take place on the eve of the inauguration, midnight of May 28 at the City Gate and the Millennium Tower, to usher in the new administration.

"The fireworks will be carried out by Messrs Innate Arts and Media," she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FBI reveals plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II in 1983

FBI reveals plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II in 1983

10th Assembly: Group appeals to G7-members to uphold Abbas’ nomination as Speaker

10th Assembly: Group appeals to G7-members to uphold Abbas’ nomination as Speaker

Police announce traffic diversions in Abuja ahead of Tinubu's inauguration

Police announce traffic diversions in Abuja ahead of Tinubu's inauguration

Uzodinma, NYSC accused of plotting to sabotage Peter Mbah’s election through judiciary

Uzodinma, NYSC accused of plotting to sabotage Peter Mbah’s election through judiciary

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

Victory for Tinubu, Shettima as Court rejects PDP's call for disqualification

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

20 other Nigerians who received the GCON Award

20 other Nigerians who received the GCON Award

Malami maintains he has nothing to do with alleged $2.4b crude oil theft

Malami maintains he has nothing to do with alleged $2.4b crude oil theft

Ganduje calls for special prayers as he prepares to leave office after 8 years

Ganduje calls for special prayers as he prepares to leave office after 8 years

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister