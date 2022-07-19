Tinubu pays condolence visit to family of late APC Women Leader, Nelson

Tinubu was in company of his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde and other dignitaries.

Tinubu described the late Nelson as a highly respected and industrious woman whose contributions toward the party and Lagos state would be sorely missed.

The APC presidential candidate spoke glowingly of Nelson’s contributions toward the development of the party and her tenacity in the fight for women emancipation.

Nelson was born on Feb. 9, 1956 and she attended Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode, for her secondary education, before proceeding to the School of Nursing at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where she qualified as a registered nurse and a midwife.

She also got an MBA in Financial Management and a Diploma in Law from the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo.

She was appointed the Executive Director, Nigerian Insurance Trust Fund by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Until her death, she was a member of the Governor Advisory Council, the highest decision making body of the APC in Lagos state.