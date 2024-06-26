Tinubu not discriminating against North - Shettima

Shettima spoke on Wednesday in Kano while receiving a Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on a condolence visit over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent in Kano quoted Shettima as praising Tinubu’s goodwill toward the region.

The vice-president cited the appointment of the two Ministers of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, among others, all from the North, as evidence of the president’s commitment to the region’s growth.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s efforts to make Nigeria great, emphasizing that governance transcends political party affiliations.

Shettima stressed that the country’s unity and progress were more important than party differences.

He cited the support he received from the Kano State Government, led by Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), during his time of bereavement.

Shettima said that the country has moved beyond politics and was now in the act of governance, emphasising the need for collective efforts to achieve greatness.

He reminded us that Nigeria’s greatness was a collective responsibility and that political party affiliations should not be a yardstick for division and destruction.

