Tinubu mourns passing of longest-reigning traditional ruler, Chief of Moroa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The late traditional ruler was on the throne for 58 years and is regarded as one of the longest-reigning traditional rulers in northern Nigeria.

Late Dr Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moroa [Peoples Gazette]
Late Dr Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moroa [Peoples Gazette]

The President conveyed his condolences in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late traditional ruler was on the throne for 58 years and is regarded as one of the longest-reigning traditional rulers in northern Nigeria.

He played a pivotal role in the establishment of Kaduna State University, serving as its pioneer Chancellor.

“President Tinubu pays tribute to a lifetime of selfless service, dedicated to education, peacebuilding, and community development."

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for the family and those whose lives the Royal Father touched.

NAN reports that Sambo’s demise was announced on Saturday in Manchok by the Palace Secretary, Iliya Avong.

The first-class traditional ruler was 88 and had spent 58 years on the throne. NAN reports that Sambo was born on December 24, 1936, and ascended the throne at 30 in 1966.

Until his appointment, he was the Commissioner for Works and Housing in the then North Regional Government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

