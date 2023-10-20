ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu mourns Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco Bamalli

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased also served at the State House and various departments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his accomplished career in the Foreign Service.

Tinubu mourns Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco Bamalli [Presidency]
Tinubu mourns Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco Bamalli [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

The President condoled the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, on the passing of the Ambassador, who was his brother.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamalli passed away on Friday at the age of 42.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from serving as Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires in Rabat, Morocco until his death, Bamalli also served in Nigerian Missions across multiple continents, including Dublin, Ireland; Accra, Ghana.

The deceased also served at the State House and various departments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his accomplished career in the Foreign Service.

The President joined the Bamalli family, the Zazzau Emirate and members of the Nigerian Foreign Service in mourning the loss of the Magajin Garin Zazzau, describing him as an astute diplomat and Foreign Service Officer.

Tinubu noted that associates of the departed Ambassador in the Diplomatic Service and Zazzau Emirate would fondly remember him for his humility, kindness, team spirit, dedication and resilience in the face of challenges.

The President prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the highly respected diplomat eternal rest and comfort his family and loved ones who are grieving this irreplaceable loss.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Military neutralises 37 terrorists, arrests 124 in 1 week

Military neutralises 37 terrorists, arrests 124 in 1 week

Tinubu mourns Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco Bamalli

Tinubu mourns Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco Bamalli

Nigerian Army injects new set of battle-ready soldiers into operations

Nigerian Army injects new set of battle-ready soldiers into operations

FG trains 2,785 youths on AI

FG trains 2,785 youths on AI

Troops arrest 8 cultists in Bayelsa, rescue kidnap victim in Edo – Army

Troops arrest 8 cultists in Bayelsa, rescue kidnap victim in Edo – Army

Tinubu appoints substantive Auditor-General of the Federation

Tinubu appoints substantive Auditor-General of the Federation

Declare state of emergency on education – Unilorin VC tells FG

Declare state of emergency on education – Unilorin VC tells FG

Pro-Palestinian group stages protest in Ilorin, accuses Israel of war crimes

Pro-Palestinian group stages protest in Ilorin, accuses Israel of war crimes

Police arraign surety for failing to produce suspect in ₦27m fraud case

Police arraign surety for failing to produce suspect in ₦27m fraud case

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal