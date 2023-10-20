Tinubu mourns Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco Bamalli

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

The President condoled the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, on the passing of the Ambassador, who was his brother.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamalli passed away on Friday at the age of 42.

Apart from serving as Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires in Rabat, Morocco until his death, Bamalli also served in Nigerian Missions across multiple continents, including Dublin, Ireland; Accra, Ghana.

The deceased also served at the State House and various departments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his accomplished career in the Foreign Service.

The President joined the Bamalli family, the Zazzau Emirate and members of the Nigerian Foreign Service in mourning the loss of the Magajin Garin Zazzau, describing him as an astute diplomat and Foreign Service Officer.

Tinubu noted that associates of the departed Ambassador in the Diplomatic Service and Zazzau Emirate would fondly remember him for his humility, kindness, team spirit, dedication and resilience in the face of challenges.