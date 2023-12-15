ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu mourns former Anambra Governor Ezeife

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu describes Ezeife's death as a painful loss.

The late Chukwuemeka Ezeife. [Channels TV]
The President sympathised with the deceased's family, the people and the government of Anambra State.

President Tinubu expressed his sympathy in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The statement reads in part, “President Tinubu extols the towering influence of the former federal permanent secretary in Nigeria’s political landscape as well as his leadership credentials, describing his passing as a painful loss.

“The President recalls the contributions the late Chief Ezeife made in the shaping of public discourse and governance in Nigeria, as well as in laying the foundation for the advancement of his dear state.

“While praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed, the President encourages his loved ones to take solace in his indelible legacy.”

Ezeife died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the age of 85.

His death was announced in a press release signed by Chief Rob Ezeife on behalf of the family.

The late Ezeife served as the Governor of Anambra State from 1992 to 1993.

