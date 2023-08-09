ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu meets Wike, El-Rufai at Aso Villa

Bayo Wahab

The former governors arrived at the State House separately.

Nyesom Wike, President Bola Tinubu and Nasir El-Rufai. [TheNation]

According to ThePunch, Wike arrived at the Villa at about 1:40 p.m. while El-Rufai came in at about 2 p.m.

Wike and El-Rufai, who were among the President's 48 nominees for ministerial appointment have been screened by the Senate but the latter has not been confirmed by the lawmakers.

El-Rufai’s confirmation was put on hold over an alleged security report.

Details later…

