Tinubu meets Wike, El-Rufai at Aso Villa
The former governors arrived at the State House separately.
Recommended articles
The former governors arrived at the State House separately.
According to ThePunch, Wike arrived at the Villa at about 1:40 p.m. while El-Rufai came in at about 2 p.m.
Wike and El-Rufai, who were among the President's 48 nominees for ministerial appointment have been screened by the Senate but the latter has not been confirmed by the lawmakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
El-Rufai’s confirmation was put on hold over an alleged security report.
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Immigration seeks more collaborative measures on border closure compliance
Police arrest 3 suspects over lynching of constable in Bauchi State
Abuja hotel owners task Tinubu on stand-alone ministry of tourism
Sanusi meets Niger Coup leaders ahead of ECOWAS leaders meeting
Tinubu meets Wike, El-Rufai at Aso Villa
Eno Umo gives committee 2 weeks to distribute FG palliatives
Emefiele seeks court intervention against FG
35 MDAs fail to appear before Reps investigating alleged job racketeering
Catholic Priest places 300 elderly on ₦5,000 monthly salary in Anambra
Pulse Sports
AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win
Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham
Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star
I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness
Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC
My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James
ADVERTISEMENT