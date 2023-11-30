ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu meets King Charles III at COP28

Ima Elijah

Tinubu strengthens Nigeria-UK partnership on climate action at COP28

Tinubu meets King Charles III of England [Twitter: @officialBAT]
Tinubu meets King Charles III of England [Twitter: @officialBAT]

His Majesty, King Charles III, is renowned for his advocacy on environmental issues, making the meeting a significant step towards fostering collaboration in the fight against climate change.

President Tinubu, in a post shared on Twitter, expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meeting, describing it as a productive engagement with the 75-year-old monarch.

"I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England, who is also the Head of the Commonwealth and a passionate climate advocate," President Tinubu tweeted.

The discussions, held in the backdrop of the COP28 Climate Summit, focused on strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in addressing global climate challenges.

President Tinubu expressed optimism about the positive impact that joint efforts between Nigeria and the United Kingdom could have on the planet's future. He noted the importance of setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship, with COP28 providing a platform for nations to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing global discourse on climate action.

"The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic about the positive impact our joint efforts will have on our planet’s future as we look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at COP28," President Tinubu stated.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

