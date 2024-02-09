ADVERTISEMENT
Recite national anthem, pledge at all official functions - Tinubu mandates

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the act would ensure respect for the national symbols, and strengthen allegiance and fidelity to the country.

President Bola Tinubu. [Premium Times}
He said this would ensure respect for the national symbols, strengthen allegiance and fidelity to the country and preserve Nigeria’s ethos and defining character. The president stated this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 3,112 housing units, Renewed Hope City at Karsana, Abuja, on Thursday.

He added that this would imbue citizens with the imperative of respecting national values, promoting the nation’s ideals, and abiding by its established norms.

“Before I left home this morning, I asked for a printout of the National Pledge, and we have to relaunch it again at this event,” said Tinubu.

According to him, the relaunch is about being committed to the values, greatness and hope of the country.

“It is our pledge to Nigeria, our country, to be faithful, loyal, and honest. To serve Nigeria with all your strength – we saw it on the field of play yesterday.

“We were all rejoicing. Every one of us loves victory. We love to win. When you are positive and you are hopeful, Nigeria is winning.

“We did not say it will be Eldorado and smooth all the way. But we are confident that this country will excel in all ramifications.

“We will defend our unity and uphold Nigeria’s glory in every way possible because we are Nigerians, and we have no other country,” Tinubu said.

