Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian Creatives

This pioneering initiative underscores the administration's commitment to fostering innovation, creativity, and economic growth in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The new ministry, led by seasoned cultural advocate Hannatu Musawa, is set to revolutionise the creative industry's development and provide a platform for artists, musicians, writers, filmmakers, and artisans to flourish.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy will be tasked with driving policies, programs, and initiatives that support creative talents while harnessing their potential to contribute to the nation's economic prosperity.