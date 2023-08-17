Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian Creatives
President Tinubu's administration takes a bold step to bolster the creative industry's growth and preserve cultural heritage.
This pioneering initiative underscores the administration's commitment to fostering innovation, creativity, and economic growth in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
The new ministry, led by seasoned cultural advocate Hannatu Musawa, is set to revolutionise the creative industry's development and provide a platform for artists, musicians, writers, filmmakers, and artisans to flourish.
The Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy will be tasked with driving policies, programs, and initiatives that support creative talents while harnessing their potential to contribute to the nation's economic prosperity.
As Nigeria continues to position itself as a hub for innovation and creativity, the establishment of the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy stands as a testament to President Tinubu's dedication to fostering an environment where talents can thrive, cultural heritage can be preserved, and the creative economy can reach new heights.
