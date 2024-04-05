Tinubu lauds CBN investigator, announces end of probe of Emefiele's tenure

The President commended Obazee, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), for successfully concluding his assignment.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Friday in Abuja, Tinubu commended Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he exercised “in handling the complexities of this critical national assignment”.

The President said the investigations had been formally closed and all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies were already conducting follow-up actions.

He added that with the submission of a final comprehensive report and the winding up of all apparatus used during the scope of the task the assignment terminated on March 31.