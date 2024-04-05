ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu lauds CBN investigator, announces end of probe of Emefiele's tenure

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President said the investigations had been formally closed and all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies were already conducting follow-up actions.

Tinubu lauds Obazee as CBN Investigator concludes probe of Emefiele's tenure [Nosa Asemota]

The President commended Obazee, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), for successfully concluding his assignment.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Friday in Abuja, Tinubu commended Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he exercised “in handling the complexities of this critical national assignment”.

He added that with the submission of a final comprehensive report and the winding up of all apparatus used during the scope of the task the assignment terminated on March 31.

The President thanked Obazee for answering the call to duty and wished him success in his future endeavours.

