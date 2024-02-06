ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu inducts new aircrafts into Nigerian Air Force fleet

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Tinubu noted the need for strict operational discipline and the establishment of a robust maintenance culture.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This significant development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, in Abuja on Tuesday, January 06, 2024.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the NAF Base in Makurdi, President Tinubu reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to investing in national security.

He highlighted the importance of the new acquisitions in enhancing NAF's combat capabilities against contemporary security challenges both within Nigeria and across the West African region.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu explained the need for strict operational discipline and the establishment of a robust maintenance culture to optimise the utility of the new assets.

He lauded the NAF for its reliability as a regional powerhouse and reiterated his administration's steadfast support for the force.

Furthermore, President Tinubu underscored his determination to eradicate terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, and other criminal activities that have long afflicted the nation.

While acknowledging progress in counterterrorism efforts, he urged continued vigilance until all security challenges are decisively addressed, stressing the necessity for innovative strategies.

In his response, the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru, praised President Tinubu's genuine commitment to restoring peace across Nigeria. Badaru commended the President's foresight, resilient leadership, and consistent backing of the Armed Forces in the face of daunting challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister urged the NAF to adhere strictly to maintenance schedules and implement robust safety measures to ensure the sustained operational readiness of the aircraft for maximum national benefit. He urged NAF personnel to align their actions with the President's vision of peace, stability, and rapid development.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, hailed the induction as a testament to the government's determination to equip and empower the NAF in the fight against terrorism and other threats.

He revealed that since the inception of Tinubu's administration, the NAF has integrated five new aircraft into its fleet, with plans underway to acquire 46 more aircraft of various types over the next 18 months.

Assuring Nigerians of the NAF's unwavering commitment to bringing the war to a favorable conclusion, Air Marshal Abubakar urged citizens to maintain faith in the nation's progress and prosperity.

The induction ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Minister of Information and Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, and the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar. Also in attendance were members of the National Assembly and several serving and retired senior military officers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cardoso blames increase in Nigerian students studying abroad for economic woes

Cardoso blames increase in Nigerian students studying abroad for economic woes

Tinubu inducts new aircrafts into Nigerian Air Force fleet

Tinubu inducts new aircrafts into Nigerian Air Force fleet

Trial of Yahaya Bello’s cousin hits snag over prosecution witness' health

Trial of Yahaya Bello’s cousin hits snag over prosecution witness' health

Minister of Finance Edun commends economic progress under Tinubu

Minister of Finance Edun commends economic progress under Tinubu

Governor Mutfwang sacks heads of tertiary institutions, dissolves governing board

Governor Mutfwang sacks heads of tertiary institutions, dissolves governing board

Al-Muhibbah Open University begins academic session with 14 courses

Al-Muhibbah Open University begins academic session with 14 courses

Here are the features of 1xbet to know

Here are the features of 1xbet to know

Police commissioner in Nasarawa denies recognition of Miyetti Allah's vigilante group

Police commissioner in Nasarawa denies recognition of Miyetti Allah's vigilante group

Ignored and Undervalued: How primary school teachers suffer discrimination in Lagos

Ignored and Undervalued: How primary school teachers suffer discrimination in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Atiku Abubakar. [Punch]

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

Build-A-Thon: FG concludes student-centric tech program after immersive learning in Owerri, others

Build-A-Thon: FG concludes student-centric tech program after immersive learning in Owerri, others

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake [TheCable]

Minister Dele Alake worried about kidnapped school children in Ekiti

President Bola Tinubu [Premium Times}

Tinubu condemns Ekiti killings, demands rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren