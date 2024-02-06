Tinubu inducts new aircrafts into Nigerian Air Force fleet

This significant development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, in Abuja on Tuesday, January 06, 2024.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the NAF Base in Makurdi, President Tinubu reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to investing in national security.

He highlighted the importance of the new acquisitions in enhancing NAF's combat capabilities against contemporary security challenges both within Nigeria and across the West African region.

President Tinubu explained the need for strict operational discipline and the establishment of a robust maintenance culture to optimise the utility of the new assets.

He lauded the NAF for its reliability as a regional powerhouse and reiterated his administration's steadfast support for the force.

Furthermore, President Tinubu underscored his determination to eradicate terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, and other criminal activities that have long afflicted the nation.

While acknowledging progress in counterterrorism efforts, he urged continued vigilance until all security challenges are decisively addressed, stressing the necessity for innovative strategies.

In his response, the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru, praised President Tinubu's genuine commitment to restoring peace across Nigeria. Badaru commended the President's foresight, resilient leadership, and consistent backing of the Armed Forces in the face of daunting challenges.

The minister urged the NAF to adhere strictly to maintenance schedules and implement robust safety measures to ensure the sustained operational readiness of the aircraft for maximum national benefit. He urged NAF personnel to align their actions with the President's vision of peace, stability, and rapid development.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, hailed the induction as a testament to the government's determination to equip and empower the NAF in the fight against terrorism and other threats.

He revealed that since the inception of Tinubu's administration, the NAF has integrated five new aircraft into its fleet, with plans underway to acquire 46 more aircraft of various types over the next 18 months.

Assuring Nigerians of the NAF's unwavering commitment to bringing the war to a favorable conclusion, Air Marshal Abubakar urged citizens to maintain faith in the nation's progress and prosperity.