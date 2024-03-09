Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Tinubu, while inaugurating the company, reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing a conducive environment for private investors to operate in the country.

The President, who was represented by Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, commended the company for its huge investment in the country.

“Let me reiterate the commitment of my administration to providing a conducive environment for private investors to invest in the agricultural sector in line with my eight-point agenda,” he said.

This, according to the president, is demonstrated by the planned expansion of the processing facility by the factory’s management.

Earlier, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, said the president had invested enormous resources in agricultural development.

He added that the president had created an enabling environment for investors to invest in agriculture towards the attainment of national food security.

He said: “The action of GB foods remained a source of discouragement to those who think that all bad things come out from Nigeria.

“The commissioning of this facility is a very good story because it has shown that the company is investing more and more in the country, employing many people and more than 70 per cent are women of all ages.”

Idris said that the establishment of the company and its sustainability was an indication of political collaboration between the Federal Government and the Kebbi Government directed towards improved agricultural production, food security and wealth creation.

The minister thanked the company for its belief in Nigeria, assuring that the president was ready to provide necessary support and encouragement to the factory.

“I am happy that GB Foods is the largest tomato processing plant in Africa as it processes 2,400 metric tons of Tomato per day.

“I urge you to remain dogged and I call on other investors to endeavour to invest across the country,” he advised.

The minister commended Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi for providing the necessary support and encouragement to the company which was initiated by former governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, the current Minister of Budget and National Planning.

Also speaking, Bagudu commended the president for placing a premium on agricultural production and food security as manifested by GB Foods.

“From a national planning perspective, Nigeria is a huge investment destination that can absorb thousands of private investment,” he said.

On his part, Gov. Idris thanked Spain for finding the state worthy of what he described as a huge investment in the agricultural sector.

He assured that the state government would remain hospitable to all investors, assuring that the necessary enabling environment for businesses had been provided.

Idris requested the company to process its end products in the state without referral to Lagos State for processing.

