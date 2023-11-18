ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu hails Weah for accepting defeat, congratulates Liberia's president-elect

Nurudeen Shotayo

The President said by conceding defeat to his opponent, Weah has demonstrated uncommon leadership.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, congratulated the government and people of Liberia on the successful conduct of the presidential poll.

The President also extended the congratulatory message to President-elect Boakai, who pulled off an upset against the incumbent, whom he lost to in the 2017 contest.

The Nigerian leader urged Boakai to strive for the country’s unity and build on the overwhelming support expressed through the ballot box to deliver good governance to the people of Liberia.

He noted that by conceding defeat, Weah has demonstrated uncommon leadership that has averted any form of socio-political crisis that may ensue after the poll.

Tinubu described the Liberian outgoing President's act as exemplary sportsmanship, particularly at a time in the sub-region when democracy was under attack by malign actors who were bent on subverting the will of the people.

“I commend President George Weah for his sterling example, undiluted patriotism, and statesmanship. He has defied the stereotype that peaceful transitions of power are untenable in West Africa.

"He has demonstrated that the outcome of elections in the sub-region need not become the propellant of violence and unrest and that the will of the people must always be respected,” the President stated.

He also thanked the people of Liberia for peacefully exercising their rights and implored them to remain steadfast in the furtherance of peace and democracy.

President Weah lost his re-election bid to Boakai, the 78-year-old opposition leader, in a hotly-contested presidential race.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Liberian electoral umpire announced that Boakai had 50.89% of the votes, while the incumbent had 49.11% in a rerun election.

Subsequently, the incumbent called the President-elect to congratulate him on his victory.

