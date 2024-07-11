ADVERTISEMENT
This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, in a statement on Thursday, said, Tinubu noted that a fundamental challenge to the nation’s advancement over the years had been, ineffective local government administration,

According to the President, governance at the critical cellular level of socio-political configuration was nearly absent.

Tinubu emphasised that the onus was now on local council leaders to ensure that the broad spectrum of Nigerians living at that level are satisfied that they are benefitting from people-oriented service delivery.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is about the people of this country, at all levels, irrespective of faith, tribe, gender, political affiliation, or any other artificial line they say exists between us.

“This country belongs to all of us. By virtue of this judgement, our people – especially the poor – will be able to hold their local leaders to account for their actions and inactions.

“What is sent to local government accounts will be known, and services must now be provided without excuses,” he said.

The President said his administration instituted the suit because of its unwavering belief that Nigerians must have relief and the judgement would ensure that it would be only those local officials elected by the people that would control the resources of the people.

“This judgement stands as a resounding affirmation that we can use legitimate means of redress to restructure our country and restructure our economy to make Nigeria a better place to live in and a fairer society for all of our people,” Tinubu’ said.

He noted that the provision of some essential amenities and public goods, such as the construction and maintenance of certain roads, streets, street lighting, drains, parks, gardens, open spaces, and other residual responsibilities, including community security, had tottered owing to the emasculation of local governments.

The President affirmed that the decision of the apex court to uphold the constitutional rights and ideals of local governments as regards financial autonomy, and other salient principles, was of historic significance.

He said, it further reinforced the effort to enhance Nigeria’s true federal fabric for the development of the entire nation.

Tinubu commended the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for his diligence and patriotic effort on the important assignment.

He assured that his administration remained committed to protecting the principles of the charter, governing citizens, institutions of government, arms, and tiers of government, in furtherance of building an efficient and performance-driven governance system that will work for every Nigerian.

