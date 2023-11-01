ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu fulfils deal as civil servants receive ₦35,000 wage award for September

Ima Elijah

Jubilation as Tinubu's govenment disburses ₦35,000 wage award to federal civil servants.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Reports from jubilant workers confirmed that they began receiving credit alerts on Tuesday, October 30, 2023, sparking celebrations among the civil service community.

Here are screenshots of bank alerts received by two of the civil servants [PN]
Here are screenshots of bank alerts received by two of the civil servants [PN]
Several civil servants expressed their excitement, with one confirming the receipt of the payment for September alone, contrary to the earlier promise of a two-month payment. "Yes, I did receive it. I saw the alert about 15 minutes ago. I think it is for September because the alert indicated September," one of the civil servants stated.

Another civil servant echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Yes, I have seen mine too, but we are expecting to see another alert because the President said it would start from September. So maybe another one will come which will read October."

President Tinubu had approved a provisional wage award of ₦35,000 for all treasury-paid federal government workers for a period of six months.

This decision came after a crucial meeting between representatives of the federal government and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). The meeting aimed to halt the planned nationwide strike by the unions, which was intended to protest the removal of subsidies.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Tinubu fulfils deal as civil servants receive ₦35,000 wage award for September

