Tinubu fulfils deal as civil servants receive ₦35,000 wage award for September

Reports from jubilant workers confirmed that they began receiving credit alerts on Tuesday, October 30, 2023, sparking celebrations among the civil service community.

Several civil servants expressed their excitement, with one confirming the receipt of the payment for September alone, contrary to the earlier promise of a two-month payment. "Yes, I did receive it. I saw the alert about 15 minutes ago. I think it is for September because the alert indicated September," one of the civil servants stated.

Another civil servant echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Yes, I have seen mine too, but we are expecting to see another alert because the President said it would start from September. So maybe another one will come which will read October."

Background

President Tinubu had approved a provisional wage award of ₦35,000 for all treasury-paid federal government workers for a period of six months.