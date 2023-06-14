Tinubu expresses sadness over tragic boat mishap in Kwara
The president extended his sympathies to the government and people of Kwara State.
Recommended articles
The incident, which occurred on Monday, June 12, in the Patigi Local Government Area, resulted in the unfortunate loss of numerous lives, with reports indicating that 103 individuals, who were attending a wedding in Egbu village, tragically perished.
In a statement released by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Director of Information at the State House, President Tinubu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims affected by this tragic mishap.
He further extended his sympathies to the government and people of Kwara State, acknowledging the profound grief that the incident has brought upon the community.
President Tinubu called upon the Kwara State Government and relevant federal agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boat accident. He stressed the importance of unraveling both
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng