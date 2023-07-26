ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu encourages Super Falcons ahead of important World Cup match

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu acknowledged the Super Falcons’ remarkable achievements as a dominant force in women’s football in Africa.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The Super Falcons are in Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 world cup and would be playing Australia in their second group match at the tourney.

In a statement by Dele Alake, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Tinubu urged the players to put in their best efforts as they did in the match against Canada at the opening match.

‘’I take immense pride in the Super Falcons impressive performance in the opening match against Canada, a formidable opponent and the reigning Olympic Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’I firmly believe that the upcoming match on Thursday will be a thrilling encounter that will culminate in victory for the Nigerian team,’’ he said.

Tinubu acknowledged the Super Falcons’ remarkable achievements as a dominant force in women’s football in Africa.

The President expressed confidence that the blending of new talents with seasoned veterans would propel Nigeria’s success in women’s football to even greater heights in the tournament.

He assured the players and the coaching crew of the enthusiastic support of all Nigerians, urging the team to continue exemplifying Nigeria’s spirit of determination and excellence.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

Tinubu encourages Super Falcons ahead of important World Cup match

Tinubu encourages Super Falcons ahead of important World Cup match

Gov Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser

Gov Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser

Nigerians can now pay locally on Google Play Store with Verve

Nigerians can now pay locally on Google Play Store with Verve

Do more urgently to help masses – Retiree tells FG

Do more urgently to help masses – Retiree tells FG

FG to deepen ties with China, France, on climate change, investments

FG to deepen ties with China, France, on climate change, investments

Bauchi govt confirms 2 Diphtheria deaths

Bauchi govt confirms 2 Diphtheria deaths

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues