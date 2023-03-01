ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu emergence, sign of better days for Nigeria – Akpabio

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Godswill Akpabio has described the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, as signs of better days to come for the country.

Godswill Akpabio
Godswill Akpabio

This is contained in a statement issued by Akpabio’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom, in Uyo on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Udom quoted Akpabio as saying that the victory of Tinubu was a demonstration of his acceptance across the length and breadth of the country and beyond.

Akpabio, who is also the senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, said the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was a confirmation of his nationwide acceptance.

“Sen. Bola Tinubu is a tested and trusted hand in service delivery. He has done it before in Lagos State and I am very confident that he will do more for Nigerians as its leader.

“He has the ability, capacity and the required experience needed to take this country to the next level in both national and international affairs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio said that May 29 would mark the commencement of the delivery of dividends of democracy to our people in a renewed hope.

“I congratulate the leadership and membership of our great party on this well deserved victory of our party,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I understand your anger & disappointment - Tinubu consoles opponents' supporters

I understand your anger & disappointment - Tinubu consoles opponents' supporters

'If I can do this, you can do better,' Tinubu tries to inspire Nigerians

'If I can do this, you can do better,' Tinubu tries to inspire Nigerians

CAN calls on youths in Plateau to be peaceful

CAN calls on youths in Plateau to be peaceful

Tinubu emergence, sign of better days for Nigeria – Akpabio

Tinubu emergence, sign of better days for Nigeria – Akpabio

Alleged N109bn fraud: Court adjourns trial of suspended AGF Idris, others’ trial

Alleged N109bn fraud: Court adjourns trial of suspended AGF Idris, others’ trial

INEC seals Tinubu's election victory with certificate of return

INEC seals Tinubu's election victory with certificate of return

'I'll speak to Nigerians shortly,' Peter Obi responds to election loss

'I'll speak to Nigerians shortly,' Peter Obi responds to election loss

Tinubu will bring more development — Lawan

Tinubu will bring more development — Lawan

Tinubu will revive Nigeria’s economy, says Deputy Speaker

Tinubu will revive Nigeria’s economy, says Deputy Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

IrokoTV CEO, Jason Njoku and APC House of Reps member, Akin Alabi.

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes