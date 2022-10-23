RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu donates N100m to flood victims in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate in 2023 polls, Senator Bola Tinubu, has donated N100 million to flood victims in Kano.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
The presidential candidate called for sustained prayers to end flood disasters in the state and the nation in general.

Tinubu said the donation was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims in the affected Local Government Areas.

The APC candidate said if elected, he would ensure that Nigeria’s diversity served as a source of prosperity for all.

“Unity in diversity, peace and prosperity are the fulcrum of my mission in this contest,” he said

Tinubu noted that the Federal Government had taken several measures to build infrastructure and improve the ease of doing business across the country.

The APC presidential candidate pledged to reposition existing industries and make them a competitive source of industrialisation and growth, not just for the North or Kano but the entire country.

He also commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for his stride in Infrastructure development in the state.

Tinubu, who described Ganduje as a “friend and a reliable partner”, said that the relationship between Kano and Lagos dated back to years due to the similarities between the two economic giants.

The APC presidential candidate also promised the business community that he would provide enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.

He thanked the business community for the honour and promised to look into their blueprint, if elected.

“If we win the election, we will call your representatives and see how we can move the nation forward,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said that Tinubu has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and continue to ensure the country’s democratic gains.

"Kano is APC and APC is Kano. So, our people are on board and we are soliciting for their support as usual,” he explained.

Ganduje said that Tinubu was a leader who would unite and move the nation forward.

Ganduje equally charged all party members to remain united and focused as the party moved with Nigerians to victory in 2023.

The APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, commended the business community council for organizing the dinner for the presidential hopeful.

Adamu described the gesture as endorsement, said that their demands would be met if Tinubu was elected as president.

Some of the members of the business community council spoke and presented their blueprint to Tinubu, appealing to him to provide enabling environment for businesses to grow and flourish if elected.

They also urged him to focus on power as many industries were closed due to lack of steady power supply.

They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for building largest railway project in the state, AKK gas pipe line and Dala Inland Dry Port.

The APC presidential candidate was accompanied to the dinner by the Governors of Kano, Jigawa, Yobe and Zamfara States, Abdullahi Ganduje, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, Alhaji Bello Matawalle and Alhaji Mai Mala-Buni.

Others included members of National Assembly, state executive council and other party stalwarts.

