Tinubu dissolves NAHCON board, appoints new leadership

The announcement was made on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Jalal Ahmad Arabi has been appointed as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission for an initial term of four years, according to the statement.

Outgoing Chairman and CEO, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has been directed to proceed on a three-month pre-retirement leave starting from October 18, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This leave, as specified by the Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, paves the way for his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2024.

Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi will assume office in an acting capacity on October 18, 2023. Subsequently, he will continue his role in a substantive capacity for a fresh term of four years, commencing on January 17, 2024.