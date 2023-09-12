Tinubu directs immediate payment of deceased soldiers’ insurance - COAS

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate payment of insurance entitlements owed families of officers and soldiers who died while fighting to defend the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, made this known at the opening of the Combined Second and Third Quarters COAS Conference, on Tuesday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is being attended by army field commanders and heads of institutions and establishments.

Lagbaja said that the welfare of troops and their families was of paramount importance, and pledged to consolidate all existing welfare arrangements to enhance the well-being of troops and their families to keep them focused on their tasks.

“In addition to providing befitting living quarters for our personnel, we shall ensure the newly introduced ‘Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme’ designed to provide affordable and high- quality post-service homes for our soldiers work.

“We shall also ensure that our injured warriors get the best medical care and continue to support the widows and next-of-kin of our fallen heroes.”

Lagbaja appreciated President Tinubu for directing that all pending insurance payments owed the families were paid without delay, and for his strategic guidance of the Armed Forces.

“On behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, I want to reiterate our unalloyed loyalty and pledge our total commitment to the defence of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The COAS urged army personnel to continue to work with other security agencies to decisively deal with all security challenges facing the country.

He told the participants of his Command Philosophy, which was to “transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained force, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”.

According to him, the philosophy would guide and drive the actions and engagements of the army in all operations within and outside the boundaries of Nigeria.

In his address, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, said the conference was for the officers to brainstorm on the state of affairs of the Nigerian army and develop plans for future engagements.

Ibrahim said the conference was also an avenue for the COAS to physically convey his command philosophy to the field commanders and heads of institutions and establishments.

He said the kinetic operations of the army across various theaters of operations had continued to record unprecedented successes, just as the non-kinetic efforts had continued to yield desirable outcomes.

“We are encouraged not to be demoralised by the incident in Niger State, but intensify our efforts to make the adversaries to continuously pay for their sins until they disappear or surrender.

”This conference is designed to provide us with a platform to reflect on achievements while appraising our operations and activities in the second and third quarters of this year in order to obtain plans that align with our overall goals.

“It will also provide us the unique opportunity to engage in honest discussions and insightful conversations and decisions that will guarantee more successes in our operations,” he said.