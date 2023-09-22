ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu determined to turn Nigeria’s demographic bulge into dividends – Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice president said that Nigeria was the representative of the Blackman.

Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Daily Trust]
Shettima stated this in his keynote address at the opening of a two-day retreat for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly (NASS) in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom, on Friday.

He said the unrivalled democratic credentials of Tinubu, which include legislative experience would continue to rub off on the entrenched and valuable governance style of the President.

” One out of every four black men is a Nigerian. The trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. By 2050, Nigeria will be the third most populous nation on earth.

” Our population will hit 440 million and by the end of the century, Nigeria will be the most populous nation on earth. And what are we going to do with the anticipated demographic bulge?

” This is a blessed nation. We can change the anticipated demographic bulge into demographic dividends. I believe with the quality of leadership we have it will not turn into a democratic disaster that will consume all of us.”

The vice president said that Nigeria was the representative of the Blackman, saying ” That is the burden we all carry, if Nigeria fails, the Blackman has failed. Let us make Nigeria work.”

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, noted that the true test of government policies and programmes was the ability to improve the lives and circumstances of citizens in measurable ways.

” We have gathered here in lovely Akwa Ibom State for the purpose of improving our individual and shared ability to be better stewards of the mandate we are given."

