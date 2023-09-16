ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu departs Nigeria for UNGA in New York

News Agency Of Nigeria

He is slated to participate in the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development; High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response.

President Bola Tinubu jets out of the country for UNGA in New York. [BAT Media Office]
President Bola Tinubu jets out of the country for UNGA in New York. [BAT Media Office]

Recommended articles

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja.

The trip will be Tinubu’s first UNGA outing.

He said that the theme of the UNGA is: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngelale said that the President would on the first day of the High-Level General Debate of the 78th UNGA Session, deliver his inaugural National Statement.

Before engaging in the General Debate, the President will join other world leaders to participate in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (UN 2023 Summit on SDGs).

Tinubu’s address will encompass several issues, such as sustainable development, climate change, global cooperation, and the imperative to address inequalities and global humanitarian crises.

He is slated to participate in the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development; High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response.

He will also participate in the UN Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit; High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage; High-Level Panel on Reform of the Global Financial Architecture, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In New York, Tinubu is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the Presidents of the European Union Commission, Brazil, and South Africa, among others.

The President will also advance his economic development agenda for aggressive investment attraction in meetings with the global leadership of transnational firms, such as Microsoft, Meta Technologies, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, and others.

On the margins of the UNGA, the President will detail emerging cross-sectoral investment opportunities in Nigeria in his address to American business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

At the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) Headquarters in New York, Tinubu will conduct its closing ceremony during its trading session.

This will make the Nigerian leader the first African President to do this.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President will also address the Nigerian SMEs Business Summit, where he will seek to highlight the increasingly important role of Nigerian enterprises in global trade.

Tinubu will be accompanied by governors, ministers, and other top government functionaries connected with the various programmes of the UNGA agenda for the 78th Summit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu departs Nigeria for UNGA in New York

Tinubu departs Nigeria for UNGA in New York

Gov Fintiri begins ₦5bn Credit Guarantee Scheme

Gov Fintiri begins ₦5bn Credit Guarantee Scheme

Labour Party senator says Nigeria making progress under democratic govt

Labour Party senator says Nigeria making progress under democratic govt

We won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso – French govt

We won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso – French govt

Oluwo slams Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand and greet

Oluwo slams Obasanjo for ordering Oyo monarchs to stand and greet

BUA owner to crash cement price to ₦3,500 after talks with Tinubu

BUA owner to crash cement price to ₦3,500 after talks with Tinubu

Son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ extradited to US on drug charges

Son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ extradited to US on drug charges

Plateau Gov Mutfwang appoints 136 special assistants

Plateau Gov Mutfwang appoints 136 special assistants

Democracy that breeds insecurity must be abandoned - Obasanjo

Democracy that breeds insecurity must be abandoned - Obasanjo

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police