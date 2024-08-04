ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu noted that his decisions have started yielding results as the government revenues have more than doubled compared to the previous year.

Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest
Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest

Recommended articles

He said this while addressing Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast in Abuja on Sunday, August 4, 2024, where he addressed concerns raised by protesters who are seeking an end to bad governance in Nigeria.

Recall that Tinubu announced the end of the fuel subsidy regime moments after he was sworn into office on May 29, 2023. Coupled with that, his government also unified the foreign exchange market a few weeks later.

The two decisions had an immediate impact on the economy, sending prices of petrol pump prices through the roof while the naira plummeted in value to an all-time low.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, transportation costs skyrocketed, leading to a hike in food and other commodity prices amid hyperinflation.

The resultant economic hardship from Tinubu's policies has been identified as the major trigger for the frustrated citizens to embark on the ongoing nationwide protest.

President Bola Tinubu during his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024 [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu during his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024 [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

However, addressing the citizens on Sunday morning, Tinubu said those decisions were necessary to undo decades of economic mismanagement and set the nation on the path of sustainable growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stressed that his administration is focused and committed to delivering good governance to Nigerians.

"For decades, our economy has remained anaemic and taken a dip because of many misalignments that have stunted our growth. Just over a year ago, our dear country, Nigeria, reached a point where we couldn’t afford to continue the use of temporary solutions to solve long-term problems for the sake of now and our unborn generations.

"I, therefore, took the painful yet necessary decision to remove fuel subsidies and abolish multiple foreign exchange systems which had constituted a noose around the economic jugular of our Nation and impeded our economic development and progress.

"These actions blocked the greed and the profits that smugglers and rent-seekers made. They also blocked the undue subsidies we had extended to our neighbouring countries to the detriment of our people, rendering our economy prostrate.

"These decisions I made were necessary if we must reverse the decades of economic mismanagement that didn’t serve us well. Yes, I agree, the buck stops on my table. But I can assure you that I am focused fully on delivering the governance to the people – good governance for that matter," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]
President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette] Pulse Nigeria

The President noted that due to efforts to block leakages, introduce automation, and mobilise funding creatively without additional burden on the people, aggregate government revenues have more than doubled, hitting over ₦9.1tn in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

He noted that there has been incremental productivity in the non-oil sector, reaching new levels and taking advantage of the opportunities in the current economic milieu.

Tinubu, therefore, urged the citizens to exercise more patience as the reforms continued to germinate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The economy is recovering; Please, don’t shut out its oxygen. ⁣

“Now that we have been enjoying democratic governance for 25 years, do not let the enemies of democracy use you to promote an unconstitutional agenda that will set us back on our democratic journey. Forward ever, backward never!” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 important issues Tinubu's speech on nationwide protest addressed

5 important issues Tinubu's speech on nationwide protest addressed

Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest

Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest

Tinubu mourns those who died in hunger protests, calls for end to bloodshed

Tinubu mourns those who died in hunger protests, calls for end to bloodshed

The law will catch up with you - Tinubu warns promoters of ethnic bigotry

The law will catch up with you - Tinubu warns promoters of ethnic bigotry

I've heard you loud and clear - Tinubu tells protesters [FULL TEXT]

I've heard you loud and clear - Tinubu tells protesters [FULL TEXT]

‘Just wait your turn’: What’s behind Balablu’s satirical address to Nigerians?

‘Just wait your turn’: What’s behind Balablu’s satirical address to Nigerians?

Lagos protesters leave venue in anger as disagreement breaks out among organisers

Lagos protesters leave venue in anger as disagreement breaks out among organisers

Kano residents laud Gov Yusuf for imposing curfew after chaotic protest

Kano residents laud Gov Yusuf for imposing curfew after chaotic protest

Police arrest 212 suspects for looting, vandalism during protest in Jigawa

Police arrest 212 suspects for looting, vandalism during protest in Jigawa

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi appeals to Nigerians [NAN]

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional

Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional rulers

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu. [Getty Images]

South-East traditional rulers seek Nnamdi Kanu’s release

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno [Twitter: @DanBorno]

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno