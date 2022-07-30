RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu, Dangote, governors storm Maiduguri for Shettima’s daughter’s wedding

Maiduguri stood agog on Saturday as the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu led other dignitaries to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughter of his running mate Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu, Dangote, governors storm Maiduguri for Shettima’s daughter’s wedding. [vanguardngr]
The presidency was represented at the wedding by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

NAN reports that 12 gold coins were paid as dowry at the ceremony, witnessed by other dignitaries, including Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Aliko Dangote, Dahiru Mangal, Ahmed Indimi, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and his Jigawa counterpart, Gov. Abubakar Badaru.

Govs. Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, I-GP Usman Baba Alkali, and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu also graced the event.

The marriage rites were conducted at the Shehu of Borno’s Palace where the bride, Fatima was represented by Gov. Zulum of Borno, while the bridegroom, Sadiq Ibrahim, the son of former Minister of FCT/Abuja, Ibrahim Bunu, was represented by former Governor of Bauchi, Ahmadu Muazu.

