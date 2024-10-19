Tinubu congratulates Oba of Benin on 8th anniversary on throne

He notes that since the coronation of the 40th Oba of Benin in 2016, his kingship has heralded a new era of peace, understanding, and civility among the people.

The President believes that Ewuare’s illustrious career in diplomacy has influenced his leadership style and reassured the people of his ability to lead with wisdom and grace.

“Oba Ewuare served at various times as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Angola and Sweden, with accreditation to Norway, Denmark, the Republic of Finland, and later Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Tinubu extols the Oba’s courage and unwavering commitment to preserving his domain’s rich cultural heritage and tradition,” Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

Tinubu said the King’s relentless efforts and exploration of international networks to return priceless and timeless artefacts, which carried the weight of the history of Benin Kingdom, identity, and nationality, reflected his love for his people.

The President said this cultural preservation work was a source of pride and connection for all who shared the Benin Kingdom’s rich history.

“The President commends Ewuare II for his wise counsel to leaders in the private and public sectors and strong advocacy for participatory democracy and development.

“His sustained efforts in promoting civic responsibility and participatory democracy inspire hope for a brighter future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Tinubu offers his heartfelt prayers for the continued well-being of the Oba of Benin, his family, and the entire kingdom,” said the statement.