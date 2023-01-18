ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu congratulates Emeka Anyaoku at 90

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate has congratulated former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku as he clocked 90.

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku. [elombah]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Anyaoku served briefly as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Shehu Shagari administration.

The APC presidential candidate praised the contributions of Anyaoku to national development, and global political and economic order through his leadership of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“It is noteworthy that during his time as secretary-general, Anyaoku led the 54 countries of the Commonwealth with distinction, courage, and integrity.”

Tinubu described Anyaoku as a national hero for representing Nigeria on a global stage for many years without blemish.

According to him, he is an icon of public service and diplomacy whose service records will serve as a beacon for the present and future generations.

“Chief Anyaoku is an international statesman, a distinguished Nigerian who served the global community as the secretary-general of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“He is an icon of public service whose records of impeccable contributions to Nigeria’s development and diplomacy deserve a special place in the archives for generations to come.

“At the Commonwealth office where he made his name as an international statesman, Anyaoku represented Nigeria well and for this, we are grateful to him as a country and people,” he said.

Having reached the venerable club of nonagenarians, the former governor of Lagos state prayed to God to give the elder statesman more grace to live for many more years to come while joining family, friends, and associates around the world to wish him a happy birthday.

