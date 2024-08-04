Tinubu congratulates D’Tigress on historic feat at Paris Olympics

In a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President said D’Tigress would be the first African team in basketball to play in the quarter-finals at the Olympics.

“The President commends the team for their uncommon demonstration of resilience, teamwork and diligence.

“President Tinubu also commends the coach and managers of the team for their dedication.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President enjoins the brave Tigress not to rest on their oars until the final victory is won,” said Ngelale.