Tinubu congratulates Dangote on highest award in Senegal

President Macky Sall of Senegal will confer the award on the Nigerian industrialist and President of the Dangote Group on Friday.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Tinubu applauded Dangote for his enterprise and ingenuity that has created jobs and opportunities for many people in Nigeria and across the West African region.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the award of this honour is an affirmation and recognition of such significant contributions to Senegal’s economy.

The President commended Dangote and wished him the very best in his endeavours.