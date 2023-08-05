ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu congratulates BUA Group Founder Rabiu at 63

Nurudeen Shotayo

The president also eulogised Rabiu, also the Founder of Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, for philanthropy in education, social development and healthcare.

Tinubu congratulates BUA Group Founder Rabiu at 63. [Presidency]
Tinubu congratulates BUA Group Founder Rabiu at 63. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

In a statement copied to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday, Tinubu praised the entrepreneurial ingenuity of the renowned industrialist and his abiding faith in Nigeria.

The statement was signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Tinubu praised Rabiu for huge investments across critical sectors of the economy through which he created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president also eulogised Rabiu, also the Founder of Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, for philanthropy in education, social development and healthcare.

“All of these efforts have positively changed lives, not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

“I rejoice with Abdulsamad Rabiu, a great son of Nigeria and Africa, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

“The founder of BUA Group is a significant businessman in Nigeria and Africa who, through his hard work and commitment to public good, continues to empower millions of Nigerians through creation of employment opportunities and extensive philanthropic activities.

“I salute his unyielding spirit and abiding faith in our country for which he has not stopped making huge contributions to our economic growth through his many businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On this special day, I join his family, friends and associates to extend my good wishes, and pray that the grace of the Almighty Allah will be with him,” Tinubu said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is just a setback, Maryam Shetty opens up on withdrawal from ministerial list

This is just a setback, Maryam Shetty opens up on withdrawal from ministerial list

I was 'baited' before presidential election - Tinubu

I was 'baited' before presidential election - Tinubu

Think twice before invading Niger Republic, Bode George warns Tinubu

Think twice before invading Niger Republic, Bode George warns Tinubu

Tinubu congratulates BUA Group Founder Rabiu at 63

Tinubu congratulates BUA Group Founder Rabiu at 63

Obi blames poor economic management for GSK's exit from Nigeria

Obi blames poor economic management for GSK's exit from Nigeria

Lagos govt shuts damaged Alapere footbridge, begins emergency repairs

Lagos govt shuts damaged Alapere footbridge, begins emergency repairs

No going back on CBN forensic audit, civil service payroll overhaul - Tinubu

No going back on CBN forensic audit, civil service payroll overhaul - Tinubu

FG, ECOWAS seek support of international community to restore democracy in Niger

FG, ECOWAS seek support of international community to restore democracy in Niger

Labour Party asks Tinubu to find urgent solutions to power sector challenges

Labour Party asks Tinubu to find urgent solutions to power sector challenges

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong of the Federal High Court and Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death