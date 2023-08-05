Tinubu congratulates BUA Group Founder Rabiu at 63

In a statement copied to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday, Tinubu praised the entrepreneurial ingenuity of the renowned industrialist and his abiding faith in Nigeria.

The statement was signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Tinubu praised Rabiu for huge investments across critical sectors of the economy through which he created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

The president also eulogised Rabiu, also the Founder of Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, for philanthropy in education, social development and healthcare.

“All of these efforts have positively changed lives, not only in Nigeria but across Africa.

“I rejoice with Abdulsamad Rabiu, a great son of Nigeria and Africa, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

“The founder of BUA Group is a significant businessman in Nigeria and Africa who, through his hard work and commitment to public good, continues to empower millions of Nigerians through creation of employment opportunities and extensive philanthropic activities.

“I salute his unyielding spirit and abiding faith in our country for which he has not stopped making huge contributions to our economic growth through his many businesses.

