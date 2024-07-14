Tinubu congratulates Arise TV owner, Obaigbena on 65th birthday

The President, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, noted the enterprising spirit of the former President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN),

He commended, Obaigbena, the founder of ThisWeek Magazine, and later, Thisday Newspapers, Arise Magazine, and The Arise News Channel.

The President prayed for greater achievements for the publisher.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Obaigbena was born in Ibadan, Oyo State on July 14, 1959, into the royal family of Owa Kingdom, Delta State.

He attended Edo College, Benin City, and the University of Benin.

He also attended the Graduate School of Business at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, and the Advanced Management Programme at the University of Cape Town.

He founded the Nigerian newspaper Thisday in 1995. In 2000, Obaigbena founded the annual Thisday Awards.

The Thisday Awards honours those who made contributions to Nigerian society in the political arena, global business, Women of distinction, and leading figures in the Nigerian education sector.

In 2013, he launched an international TV news channel with an African focus, Arise News.