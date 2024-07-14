ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu congratulates Arise TV owner, Obaigbena on 65th birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obaigbena made a brief foray into politics as a Senate candidate in 1991. He was elected a member of the Constitutional Conference in 1994

Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, THISDAY/ARISE Group, Nduka Obaigbena [QED]
Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, THISDAY/ARISE Group, Nduka Obaigbena [QED]

Recommended articles

The President, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, noted the enterprising spirit of the former President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN),

He commended, Obaigbena, the founder of ThisWeek Magazine, and later, Thisday Newspapers, Arise Magazine, and The Arise News Channel.

The President prayed for greater achievements for the publisher.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Obaigbena was born in Ibadan, Oyo State on July 14, 1959, into the royal family of Owa Kingdom, Delta State.

He attended Edo College, Benin City, and the University of Benin.

He also attended the Graduate School of Business at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, and the Advanced Management Programme at the University of Cape Town.

He founded the Nigerian newspaper Thisday in 1995. In 2000, Obaigbena founded the annual Thisday Awards.

The Thisday Awards honours those who made contributions to Nigerian society in the political arena, global business, Women of distinction, and leading figures in the Nigerian education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2013, he launched an international TV news channel with an African focus, Arise News.

Obaigbena made a brief foray into politics as a Senate candidate in 1991. He was elected a member of the Constitutional Conference in 1994

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LG autonomy judgment may experience hitches if not well implemented – Lawyers

LG autonomy judgment may experience hitches if not well implemented – Lawyers

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Tinubu congratulates Arise TV owner, Obaigbena on 65th birthday

Tinubu congratulates Arise TV owner, Obaigbena on 65th birthday

We don't need more states, most of the existing ones not viable - Agbakoba

We don't need more states, most of the existing ones not viable - Agbakoba

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Reaction as NCC targets 25% increase in telecom sector to boost Nigeria's GDP

Reaction as NCC targets 25% increase in telecom sector to boost Nigeria's GDP

Food importation may destroy Nigeria’s agric sector, Adesina warns FG

Food importation may destroy Nigeria’s agric sector, Adesina warns FG

'Violence has no place in democracy' - Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

'Violence has no place in democracy' - Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [PM News Nigeria]

Nigerians are hungry, it's a threat to national peace - APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

Takai Shamang [NAN]

Former NLC President kidnapped in Kaduna

Ahmad Aliyu, Governor of Sokoto State (Credit: Punch Newspaper)

Sokoto Gov orders LG chairmen, others to return diverted ₦30m Sallah gifts