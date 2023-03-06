ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu condemns Zamfara, Kano attacks

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Bola Tinubu, the president-elect said on Monday in Abuja that banditry, terrorism and mindless killings should have no place in Nigeria.

He was reacting to attacks at the weekend in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara and at Maigari town in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano State by bandits and assailants.

Tinubu recalled that a Divisional Police Officer, a police Inspector and a vigilante were reportedly killed in the bandits’ attack in Zamfara.

“In the Kano attack, gunmen broke into the residence of a village head and shot him dead,’’ the president-elect lamented.

He added that the attack on Maru town after a period of relative peace in Zamfara was a reminder that more needed to be done to completely defeat bandits and terrorists.

“As a country we have to come together to defeat these merchants of death and terror once and for all. Mindless killings and atrocities like this should have no place in our country,’’ he said.

He condoled with the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, the Zamfara government and families of the affected security personnel over the deaths.

Tinubu also called for investigation into the murder of the district head of Maigari in Kano State, who was the father of Rimin Gado Local Government Chairman, Mr Munir Maigari.

He commiserated with the local government chairman, with Kano State government and with families of the deceased over the gruesome murder of the community leader.

In separate condolence messages, the president-elect consoled prominent cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi who lost his aged mother and the family of Late Gen. Sani Abacha over the death of their son, Abdullahi.

“It is touching to part with a loved one, no matter the circumstances and age.

“We cannot question the will of Allah, but we can only pray that Almighty Allah grant them eternal rest and give us the fortitude to bear their demise,’’ he said.

