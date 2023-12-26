ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu condemns attacks in Plateau, orders immediate action

Ima Elijah

Tinubu orders swift apprehension of culprits and mobilises relief for victims.

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]
President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

President Tinubu, deeply disturbed by the primitive and cruel nature of the attacks, has directed security agencies to immediately launch a comprehensive operation to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the senseless violence.

The President, in no uncertain terms, has mandated the security forces to scour every stretch of the affected zones to ensure that the culprits face the full wrath of the law.

Furthermore, in a demonstration of solidarity with the affected communities, President Tinubu has ordered the immediate mobilisation of relief resources to aid surviving victims of the attacks. This includes provisions for food, shelter, and other essential necessities, alongside swift medical treatment for those wounded in the violent incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice. The President emphasises the government's commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the reprehensible acts are brought to justice swiftly and decisively.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, reiterated the government's determination to tackle the issue head-on, stating the need for collective efforts to restore peace and security in the affected areas.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VP Shettima, state governors pay Christmas homage to President Tinubu

VP Shettima, state governors pay Christmas homage to President Tinubu

Police Service Commission debunks trending recruitment invitation demanding ₦2,000 for screening

Police Service Commission debunks trending recruitment invitation demanding ₦2,000 for screening

50,000 soldiers involved in counter-terrorism, separatist operations nationwide – Lagbaja

50,000 soldiers involved in counter-terrorism, separatist operations nationwide – Lagbaja

Tinubu condemns attacks in Plateau, orders immediate action

Tinubu condemns attacks in Plateau, orders immediate action

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State

Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State

Adamawa Police confirms attack on Kwapre community, begin investigation

Adamawa Police confirms attack on Kwapre community, begin investigation

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety [Gistbriefly]

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices