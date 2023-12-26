Tinubu condemns attacks in Plateau, orders immediate action

President Tinubu, deeply disturbed by the primitive and cruel nature of the attacks, has directed security agencies to immediately launch a comprehensive operation to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the senseless violence.

The President, in no uncertain terms, has mandated the security forces to scour every stretch of the affected zones to ensure that the culprits face the full wrath of the law.

Furthermore, in a demonstration of solidarity with the affected communities, President Tinubu has ordered the immediate mobilisation of relief resources to aid surviving victims of the attacks. This includes provisions for food, shelter, and other essential necessities, alongside swift medical treatment for those wounded in the violent incidents.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice. The President emphasises the government's commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the reprehensible acts are brought to justice swiftly and decisively.