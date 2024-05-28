ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu concludes 3-day visit to Lagos, heads to Abuja for inaugurations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president also inaugurated a concrete-paved road to the nation’s major ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island, on Sunday.

Tinubu concludes 3-day visit to Lagos, heads to Abuja for inaugurations
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries were on the ground to see him off. The president was transported in a Nigerian Air Force aircraft with registration number 5N-FGN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the troupe of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture performed as the president departed.

The president arrived in Lagos on Saturday to flag off the implementation of his administration’s legacy project, the Lagos-Calabar Superhighway, estimated to cost about ₦15 trillion. During his visit, the president inaugurated a concrete-paved road to the nation’s major ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island, on Sunday.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Saturday, the re-constructed road was financed by the Dangote Group, using its tax credits.

Tinubu also virtually inaugurated the refurbished Third Mainland Bridge during the visit. The president, upon arrival in Abuja, is expected to inaugurate the Southern Parkway, which the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, named after him.

On Wednesday, the president will attend the National Assembly Dialogue Series, after which he will unveil the National Assembly Library Complex. Tinubu will leave the National Assembly to re-launch the commercialisation of Abuja Light Rail, also known as Abuja Metro, and symbolically join the train ride to the city centre.

Abuja Metro was completed in 2018. It was put into commercial use up until 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic affected its usage. Wike built access roads to its various stations and refurbished the Abuja Metro for commercial service.

After the train ride, Tinubu will inaugurate the Wuye Flyover-Link Bridge and the Defence Intelligence Agency Headquarters. On May 31, he will inaugurate the NASENI-Portland Compressed Natural Gas Reverse Engineering Centre at Utako.

News Agency Of Nigeria

