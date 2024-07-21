RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu commits to modernising agriculture, livestock industry

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu added that apart from boosting agricultural outputs, the initiative also aims to engage more Nigerians in the nation’s economic life.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima gave the assurance at the launch of the Yobe Agricultural Empowerment Programme in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative, which includes the provision of agricultural machinery and implements, is part of a broader national strategy to revolutionise Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The president said the programme was at the heart of his administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance food security, create jobs, and diversify Nigeria’s economy through agriculture.

Tinubu stressed the critical role of agriculture in national development and security, saying, “Food is the heart of security in every society.”

“It is the foundation upon which we build our health, our well-being, and our economic stability.

“There’s no way we are going to achieve our grand goals as a government, whether at the state or national level until we support and empower our farmers,” he added.

Tinubu added that apart from boosting agricultural outputs, the initiative also aims to engage more Nigerians in the nation’s economic life.

He said the recently approved Ministry of Livestock Development intends to improve livestock production and change the destiny and narratives of the nation’s livestock production.

Tinubu said, ” Each of us in this gathering must come to terms with the fact that the era of relying on rain-fed agriculture is gone. These machines are here to ease our practice of irrigation farming.”

He announced the approval of the Yobe’s request for additional resources to support its agricultural ambitions.

” These include mini-rigs for tube wells, solar water pumps, agrochemicals, power tillers, more fertilisers, and other farm implements to complement your irrigation scheme,” the president promised.

Tinubu also addressed security concerns, assuring the audience that the government was taking drastic measures to address the security challenges to make farmlands safe and accessible in every state of the federation.

He commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni on Yobe’s achievements, particularly in agricultural investments, emphasising the potential for agricultural mechanisation in the state.

Earlier, Buni reaffirmed the state’s sustained support for Tinubu’s administration, acknowledging the challenges faced by Yobe, particularly in the agricultural sector.

He said, “In spite of all the challenges, agriculture remains the major preoccupation of our people.

”With the improvement in security across the state, farmlands are now accessible in almost all the local government areas.”

Buni listed several government initiatives to revitalise agriculture, including the conduct of an agricultural summit.

Others were the constitution of a steering committee on the revitalisation of agriculture and partnerships with organisations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He added that the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, had established Livestock Development Centres to address farmer-herdsmen clashes and boost meat and dairy production.

Buni also disclosed the revival of the 2000-hectare Lava Irrigation Scheme and the establishment of four Sesame Seeds processing factories across the state.

He explained, “This state visit is no doubt a significant milestone as we launch the agricultural empowerment programme.

” The items distributed include 100 Zoom Lion Tractors, 10 IMC Double Cabin 4-wheel drive vehicles for extension service supervision and 200 motorcycles for extension workers.

” Others are 300 sets of ox-drawn ploughs, 5,349 small ruminants (goats), 1,349 hand-push planters and 889 hand-push plough machines.

”The rest were 590 hand-push tiller machines, 4,202 solar-powered irrigation water pumps, improved assorted seeds, and 72,000 bags of fertilizer.”

Also, the Emir of Damaturu, Shehu Umar-El-Kanemi, thanked Tinubu for his tremendous support of the progress and development of the state.

The traditional ruler also appreciated the achievements so far recorded by Tinubu’s administration and its plans to move the country forward for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He said, ” To us today is a day of pride, a day of joy and a blessing to us to have His Excellency, the Vice-President Shettima representing His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu to launch agriculture in empowerment programme Yobe.

” And interestingly enough, Vice-President Shettima is an expert on agriculture and also the son of the soil.”

Dignitaries present at the event included the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar-Dalori; APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu; and Sen. Osita Izunaso.

Others were the former President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; Rep. Khadijah Bukar-Ibrahim; Deputy Governor of Yobe, Alhaji Idi Barde-Gubana and the Speaker of the Yobe House of Assembly, Buba Chiroma-Mashio, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

