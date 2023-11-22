Tinubu commiserates with victims of auto crash in Niger

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said Tinubu condoled with the families of those who died in the accident and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The president, who described the incident as a harrowing tragedy, directed the agency responsible for emergency response to immediately intervene in alleviating the challenges of the victims.

He directed the agency to move in and ensure that those injured in the tragic accident got the necessary treatment at the highest quality and with alacrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu implored citizens to be vigilant and safety conscious while travelling during this festive season and always.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 persons were killed in an auto crash at Takalafia, a village along Yawuri Expressway, in Magama Local Government Area of Niger.

The crash involved a DAF articulated vehicle said to be speeding and subsequently lost control around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the accident in a statement issued in Abuja.

Kazeem explained that the accident involved 29 people, comprising 20 male adults, four female adults, and five male children.

ADVERTISEMENT