Tinubu commends Ooni’s tireless advocacy for women in 50th birthday message

The President noted Ooni’s extraordinary leadership and maturity since ascending the throne at 41, emphasising his significant role in preserving the rich traditions of the Yoruba people in the ancient city known as The Source.

Tinubu acknowledged Ogunwusi’s deep sense of duty, wisdom, and knowledge as he fulfilled his responsibilities as both the traditional ruler of Ile-Ife, Osun State, and the revered spiritual leader of the Yoruba people.

The President also recognised Ooni’s contributions as Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

Tinubu said Ogunwusi served as a unifying figure, a steadfast supporter of government policies, and a passionate advocate for religious tolerance, peace and the unification of the nation.

“President Tinubu commends Oba Ogunwusi’s tireless advocacy for women and youth empowerment through education and entrepreneurship, underscoring his admirable philanthropy and unwavering commitment to uplifting those in need throughout Nigeria and beyond.

“The President pays tribute to the Ooni for exemplifying the traditional Yoruba values of humility, peace, and generosity while also honouring the dignity and integrity of his exalted throne, with heartfelt optimism and support.