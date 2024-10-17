ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu commends Ooni’s tireless advocacy for women in 50th birthday message

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said Ogunwusi served as a unifying figure, a steadfast supporter of government policies, and a passionate advocate for religious tolerance, peace and unity.

President Bola Tinubu and Ooni of Ife, oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu and Ooni of Ife, oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President noted Ooni’s extraordinary leadership and maturity since ascending the throne at 41, emphasising his significant role in preserving the rich traditions of the Yoruba people in the ancient city known as The Source.

Tinubu acknowledged Ogunwusi’s deep sense of duty, wisdom, and knowledge as he fulfilled his responsibilities as both the traditional ruler of Ile-Ife, Osun State, and the revered spiritual leader of the Yoruba people.

The President also recognised Ooni’s contributions as Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu said Ogunwusi served as a unifying figure, a steadfast supporter of government policies, and a passionate advocate for religious tolerance, peace and the unification of the nation.

“President Tinubu commends Oba Ogunwusi’s tireless advocacy for women and youth empowerment through education and entrepreneurship, underscoring his admirable philanthropy and unwavering commitment to uplifting those in need throughout Nigeria and beyond.

“The President pays tribute to the Ooni for exemplifying the traditional Yoruba values of humility, peace, and generosity while also honouring the dignity and integrity of his exalted throne, with heartfelt optimism and support.

“As the esteemed traditional ruler celebrates this milestone, President Tinubu offers prayers for the continued success and prosperity of his reign, which will benefit the people of Ife and the nation at large,” said the statement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FAAC shares ₦1.298trn to FG, states, LGs for September

FAAC shares ₦1.298trn to FG, states, LGs for September

We are not quite satisfied - Wike vows to probe activities of FCT UBEB

We are not quite satisfied - Wike vows to probe activities of FCT UBEB

Tinubu commends Ooni’s tireless advocacy for women in 50th birthday message

Tinubu commends Ooni’s tireless advocacy for women in 50th birthday message

Here's how FRSC plans to reduce road crashes to zero by 2030

Here's how FRSC plans to reduce road crashes to zero by 2030

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) [The Will]

New national anthem will deepen national identity, unity – NOA boss

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character