Tinubu chooses Ganduje's son as director in agency rocked by '₦1.2bn fraud'

The development is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Having previously been appointed to the REA management team by Tinubu, Umar was elevated to his new position following the indefinite suspension slammed on the agency's team lead, Ahmad Sahijo.

Sahejo, who was appointed in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, was suspended alongside three directors on his team over alleged fraudulent mis-expenditure, amounting to over ₦1.2 billion over the past two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected directors are Olaniyi Alaba Netufo — Executive Director, Corporate Services; Barka Sajou — Executive Director, Technical Services; and Sa’adatu Balgore — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

While the President replaced Salihijo with Aliyu Abubakar, he also appointed Ganduje's son and two others as new Executive Directors in REF.

The other two new directors are: Ayoade Gboyega — Executive Director, Corporate Services; and Doris Uboh — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF).

According to the presidency, the development followed a comprehensive investigation into the agency’s financial activities.