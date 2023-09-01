ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu fires NASENI CEO, chooses 32-year-old Halillu as replacement

News Agency Of Nigeria

Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

Khalil Suleiman Halilu.
Khalil Suleiman Halilu.

Recommended articles

He is Khalil Halilu, 32, who replaces Dr Bashir Gwandu whose appointment was terminated.

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new NASENI head is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear on the new responsibility.

The NASENI new head’s appointment is with immediate effect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu fires NASENI CEO, chooses 32-year-old Halillu as replacement

Tinubu fires NASENI CEO, chooses 32-year-old Halillu as replacement

Without France's support, there’d be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger - Macron

Without France's support, there’d be no Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger - Macron

Corps members are Nigeria’s source of pride – NYSC director

Corps members are Nigeria’s source of pride – NYSC director

PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians good governance - Atiku

PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians good governance - Atiku

ICPC probes bribery allegation against Reps Committee on job racketeering

ICPC probes bribery allegation against Reps Committee on job racketeering

Social media aggravates effects of suicide – Neuropsychiatrist

Social media aggravates effects of suicide – Neuropsychiatrist

NAF airstrikes knock out terrorists’ enclaves, illegal oil refining sites

NAF airstrikes knock out terrorists’ enclaves, illegal oil refining sites

LP candidate ends legal action against Deputy Speaker

LP candidate ends legal action against Deputy Speaker

Lagos parents groan under economic challenges ahead school resumption

Lagos parents groan under economic challenges ahead school resumption

Pulse Sports

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency