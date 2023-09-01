Tinubu fires NASENI CEO, chooses 32-year-old Halillu as replacement

He is Khalil Halilu, 32, who replaces Dr Bashir Gwandu whose appointment was terminated.

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

The new NASENI head is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear on the new responsibility.