ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium, calls for prayers, thanksgiving

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said special prayers would be held in Lagos and in other parts of the country.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Tinubu made this known in a statement by his media spokesperson, Tunde Rahman on Monday in Lagos.

The president-elect said the date, which fell within the holy month of Ramadan, should be dedicated to prayers and seeking God’s guidance for him and the country as he prepared to take the reins of leadership.

He said special prayers would be held in Lagos and in other parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the main event will be held in Lagos with special prayers offered at the Central Mosque in each of the five divisions in the state, including the Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

During the prayer sessions, special prayers will be offered for peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

“Also to receive prayers among others are President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari, President-elect Tinubu and his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President-elect Sen. Kashim Shettima and Hajia Nana Shettima.

“Others are Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu, other state governors as well as members of National and State Houses of Assembly,” Rahman said.

He noted that the prayer sessions at Alausa Central Mosque would begin at 10 00 a.m. and would include delivery of sermons and reading from the Holy Quran.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year will be the third in recent times the birthday colloquium will not hold in deference to developments in the country.

“In 2020, the 12th edition of the colloquium marking Asiwaju’s 68th birthday was put off to empathise with those who lost their lives or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And 2022, the birthday symposium was also called off by Tinubu right at the venue of the event when news emerged of the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train in which several persons died and many others abducted.

“The Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos venue was already filled to capacity with dignitaries to celebrate the birthday when he took to the podium to announce the cancellation of the event.

“The former governor of Lagos had said it would not be proper for him as a statesman to be celebrating when such a tragedy had befallen the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me to be here celebrating, dancing and enjoying myself, does not speak of me as a senior citizen of this country.

“He asked that the cleric should rather engage in prayers,” Rahman said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium, calls for prayers, thanksgiving

Tinubu cancels birthday colloquium, calls for prayers, thanksgiving

Gov Abiodun takes over Diya's burial arrangements

Gov Abiodun takes over Diya's burial arrangements

Makinde condoles with Oyo Speaker over mum’s death

Makinde condoles with Oyo Speaker over mum’s death

Plateau govt buys 5,000 egg crates to help farmers

Plateau govt buys 5,000 egg crates to help farmers

Why Nigerians will miss Buhari when he leaves office - Presidency

Why Nigerians will miss Buhari when he leaves office - Presidency

Give Wike a core role in your government - Umahi begs Tinubu

Give Wike a core role in your government - Umahi begs Tinubu

I support calls for presidential tribunal proceedings to be televised - Falana

I support calls for presidential tribunal proceedings to be televised - Falana

NEMA distributes Saudi King’s food items to 500 vulnerable households in Kano

NEMA distributes Saudi King’s food items to 500 vulnerable households in Kano

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos on Thursday

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to winners in Lagos on Thursday

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers